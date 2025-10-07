Who Is Ragini Das? Rejected By Google In 2013, Will Now Lead Its Startup Wing

Ragini Das, an entrepreneur and leap.club co-founder, has been appointed as the Head of Startups at Google India.

Ragini described the new role as a "full circle" moment, revealing that she did not make it past Google's final interview round back in 2013. "Life really does come full circle," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On her new role at Google, she said, "We're on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products, and best practices to help them grow."

Who is Ragini Das?

Born in Gurugram, Ragini Das completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai, where she also served as the Cultural Secretary, before pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lancaster University. During her graduation, she interned with Standard Chartered Bank and other organisations, working on market research and developing business plans for the Indian market.

In 2012, she joined Trident Group India as a frontline entrepreneur for domestic marketing and was later promoted to handle Europe and US Marketing. Her role involved managing accounts for home textile clients and hotels, analysing sales performance, and supporting production and logistics operations.

A year later, in 2013, Ragini joined Zomato as a Sales and Marketing Manager. Over her six-year tenure, she held various roles, including Key Account Manager and Area Sales Manager.

In 2017, she became part of the Zomato Gold founding team and worked across user growth, engagement, retention, and product marketing. She helped launch Zomato Gold in 10 international markets, including Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Qatar, and Lebanon.

In 2020, she co-founded leap.club and created an online app and offline club for thousands of women, offering networking, professional opportunities, curated events, and interest-based communities. The platform grew to serve thousands of women before shutting down operations in June 2025.

Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Ragini serves as the Chair of the Women in Startups Committee at FICCI.