Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal On Why Co-Founders Left, Gig Work, Childhood Trauma

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has explained why several co-founders and senior leaders have exited the company over the years, citing leadership differences, burnout, shifting priorities, and the toll of building a large organisation.

Why 5 Co-Founders Quit Zomato

Speaking on entrepreneur Raj Shamani's podcast, Goyal said that the term “co-founder” should not be conflated with permanence.

“We need a founder's mindset in the organisation,” he said, adding that Zomato rewards employees who demonstrate ownership, long-term thinking, and accountability. He noted that some late-joining employees were informally referred to as “founders” because of their commitment.

Goyal was clear that when co-founders left, it was not because they lacked ability. “They were co-founders because they were really good and had that mindset,” he said. “But when they left, other things came into the picture. It had nothing to do with them being founders.”

Referring to early co-founder Pankaj Chaddah, Goyal said their leadership styles eventually “diverged,” something he described as natural in long entrepreneurial journeys.

On burnout, Goyal acknowledged it as a reality. “That also happens,” he said, adding that exits are not always final. “Over Zomato's lifetime, more than 100 people have left and come back.”

“Everybody has their energy cycle. Life happens, priorities change,” Goyal said. “But the organisation's priority cannot change for a person.”

Goyal admitted that he has not always handled exits gracefully. He acknowledged losing his temper with a few senior leaders over the years, sometimes asking them to leave in moments of anger. Once he recalled confronting a senior product leader who publicly dismissed his ideas after privately agreeing in a meeting. “You don't belong here. Get out,” Goyal admitted, telling the person. “Nine out of ten times when I regret it, I call and apologise,” he said.

On Zomato Gig Worker Debate

Although the podcast was recorded before recent protests by gig worker unions, Goyal's comments have drawn attention. He said Zomato terminates nearly 5,000 delivery partners every month due to fraud, while around 1.5 to 2 lakh workers leave voluntarily.

He claimed that delivery partners can earn up to Rs 25,000 a month by working eight to ten hours a day, six days a week. He also said earlier that the company provides insurance in case of fatal accidents and offers jobs to family members of dead workers.

Unions such as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWA) and GIPSWU have disputed these claims, alleging inadequate pay, long working hours, and a lack of social security.

On Childhood Bullying And Stammering

Goyal also opened up about being bullied in school for his stammering and appearance. “I was a very short, dark, stammering kid. I struggled with studies too,” he said, revealing he scored 42 per cent in Class 11.

He recalled people losing patience while he spoke and doubting his ability to finish sentences. “Mid-sentence, people would stop listening. It felt like whatever I said had no value,” he said. Goyal added that he has now made peace with his stammering and believes success has changed how people respond to him, while admitting some investors may have chosen not to back Zomato because of it.

The Device On Deepinder Goyal's Temple

Viewers also noticed a small device on Goyal's temple during the podcast. The device, called ‘Temple', is an experimental sensor that measures blood flow in the brain in real time. It is a key indicator of neurological health and ageing.

Developed as part of Goyal's research into the ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis' under an initiative called Continue Research, the project is funded by $25 million (around Rs 225 crore) of his wealth. The device is not a Zomato product and is being developed privately under Eternal, Goyal's parent company. It is not yet available for commercial use.