While Condemning Gang-Rape, AAP's Haryana Leader's Appalling Comment

While condemning the gang-rape of a Haryana college student, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader today ended up making an outrageous comment. Naveen Jaihind, who heads AAP in Haryana, "offered" Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader ready to suffer gang-rape.

The AAP leader was apparently making a point about the BJP government in Haryana offering compensation but not doing enough to punish the rapists.

"I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people,"said Naveen Jaihind, adding, "Are they valuing someone's honour at Rs 2 lakh? Women aren't safe in Haryana."

The AAP leader, targeting the ML Khattar government, said Haryana was being run by "Kauravas" - the villains of the epic Mahabharata - where women were being assaulted every day while Chief Minister Khattar was like the blind king, "Dhritarashtra (the father of the Kauravas)".

The student was raped last Wednesday on her way to a coaching class. She was dragged to the fields by three men from her village and raped. Others present there joined in and took turns to assault the teen until she fell unconscious. An army soldier was among the attackers.

The survivor's family has returned a cheque for Rs 2 lakh given by the Khattar government, demanding that the rapists be punished. "We want justice, we want punishment for the rapists," said the student's mother.



AAP's Atishi Marlena said of her colleague's comment: "What he highlighted is valid, but yes the way he worded it is wrong."