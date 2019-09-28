'Wherever I Went...': PM Modi Wraps Up US Trip With A Round Of Thanks

PM Modi attended a series of events, held bilateral meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his week-long visit to the United States with a series of tweets on Saturday, thanking US President Donald Trump and the people of the country. PM Modi said he found an universal optimism for India wherever he went.

"Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India's efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor," he tweeted.

This USA visit was an extremely productive one. Over the last few days, I have been able to take part in a diverse range of programmes, the outcomes of which will greatly benefit India and our development trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

From the @UN forum, I shared views on India's progress in healthcare, mitigating climate change and the need for all those who believe in humanity to come together to fight terror. India was honoured to host a special event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

Community connect is at the heart of India-USA relations. I will never forget the #HowdyModi programme, made more special by the coming of @POTUS. That gesture showed how much he personally, and USA values ties with India as well as the role of our talented diaspora. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality. I would also like to thank @POTUS@realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the UN General Assembly, speaking about the challenges of terrorism and climate change and listing his government achievements.

PM Modi had begun his US visit with a mega event organised by the Indian community in Houston, Texas on Sunday which was also attended by President Trump.

He then met with top industrialists and held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.