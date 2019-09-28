"Wherever I Went...": PM Modi Wraps Up US Trip With A Round Of Thanks

"Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India," PM Modi said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 28, 2019 02:19 IST
PM Modi attended a series of events, held bilateral meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in US


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his week-long visit to the United States with a series of tweets on Saturday, thanking US President Donald Trump and the people of the country. PM Modi said he found an universal optimism for India wherever he went.

"Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India's efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the UN General Assembly, speaking about the challenges of terrorism and climate change and listing his government achievements.

PM Modi had begun his US visit with a mega event organised by the Indian community in Houston, Texas on Sunday which was also attended by President Trump.

He then met with top industrialists and held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.



