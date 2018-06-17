Where Were The Chief Ministers During Delhi Chief Secretary Assault: BJP Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders "are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. It doesn't suit them".

Criticising the decision of four non-NDA chief ministers to extend support to their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who has been protesting at the lieutenant governor office in Delhi, the BJP on Saturday questioned why they did not object to the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders "are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. It doesn't suit them"."Where were they when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted at Kejriwal's residence in his presence? And what will happen if the chief secretaries of their states also come out in support of Prakash," Mr Goel said.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to Mr Kejriwal's residence after the lieutenant governor "denied" them permission to meet the AAP leader. Mr Kejriwal has been protesting at the Raj Niwas, demanding that the "strike" by bureaucrats in the city be called off. The bureaucrats in Delhi are not meeting Delhi ministers as part of their protest against an alleged assault on Anshu Prakash in February. They are demanding an apology from Mr Kejriwal for the incident.Ms Banerjee, Mr Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy are in Delhi to attend a meeting of Niti Ayog today.