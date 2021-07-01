When PM Modi Joined Conversation Between Afghan Envoy To India, Twitter User

India is one of the biggest regional supporters of the Afghanistan government (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most active and popular leaders on social media in the world, joined on Thursday a heartening conversation between Afghanistan's Ambassador to India and a Twitter user.

Farid Mamundzay, the envoy of the war-torn country, shared on Thursday his interaction with a doctor in India.

"A few days back, I went to see a doctor. After he got to know that I am Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, the doctor refused to take any fee. When I asked the reason for it, the doctor said I can't do much for Afghanistan, that is why I won't charge the fee from my brother. I didn't have words to show my gratitude. This is India: love, values and compassion. Because of you my friend, people of Afghanistan cry a little less and smile a little more and feel better," Farid Mamundzay tweeted in Hindi.

Today, the officer tweeted: "Haripura village in Gujarat?"

In response, a Twitter user wrote in Hindi: "No sir, it is in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. My village is adjacent to Punjab border".

PM Modi, noting both the officer's opinion about India and the Twitter user's reply to his 'Haripura' query, responded in Hindi: "You go to Balkaur Dhillon's Haripura and Gujarat's Haripura as well, it is also historical in its own rights. The experience you shared about a doctor in India represents the fragrance of India-Afghanistan relationship," he tweeted in Hindi.

आप @BalkaurDhillon के हरिपुरा भी जाइए और गुजरात के हरिपुरा भी जाइए, वो भी अपने आप में इतिहास समेटे हुए है। मेरे भारत के एक डॉक्टर के साथ का अपना अनुभव आपने जो शेयर किया है, वो भारत-अफगानिस्तान के रिश्तों की खुशबू की एक महक है। https://t.co/gnoWKI5iOh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

India is one of the biggest regional supporters of the Afghanistan government.

As the United States prepares to pull out of the country after over two decades of maintaining military presence there, Afghanistan is facing the danger of being overrun by Taliban, which has seized swathes of territory already.