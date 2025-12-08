"When Done Nehru-Bashing, Debate Unemployment": Priyanka Gandhi's Top Quotes

Vande Matram, the national song, is alive in every part of the country, underlined Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha as she spoke during a special discussion marking 150 years of the song on Monday.

Here are the top quotes from her speech:

* Questioning national song is an insult to freedom fighters and an attack on the Constitution

* Nehru has been in jail for 12 years, the same time span that PM Modi has been the Prime Minister for. You keep criticising me. But, if he hadn't created the ISRO, there wouldn't have been a Mangalyaan, how would the government have managed to contain coronavirus, if he hadn't started the AIIMs

* Since you keep talking about Nehru, let's do one thing, let's assign a time for a discussion, list out all the insults against him, debate it and let's close the chapter for once and all

* Like we are debating Vande Mataram in the parliament, instead of the real issues, let's debate on Nehru

* People of this country are not happy. They are surrounded with several issues and the government is not addressing this

* Why are we debating on this? This is our national song. It has been done keeping Bengal in mind and distract people from other issues. This government wants people to ignore present and future and just keep looking back at the past

