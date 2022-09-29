"When Ashok Gehlot...": Digvijaya Singh On Why He Decided To Contest

Digvijaya Singh, senior Congressman who has decided to enter the party's presidential race, said his decision was based on a "change in situation". His announcement came yesterday, after it became clear that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's candidature got scuttled by the rebellion of his loyalist MLAs.

"When the field is clear, I thought why not?" he told NDTV in an exclusive interview. Asked what he meant by a "clear field" he said earlier, "There was discussion about the party deciding on a name. So it was different. Now it is another scenario".