Rajasthan RSSB Grade 4 Recruitment: Document Verification Schedule Out, Details Here

RSSB Grade 4 DV Schedule: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the 2024 Grade 4 recruitment. The results were issued on January 16 and February 6, 2026, and shortlisted candidates have been asked to appear for the DV process at their designated divisional offices. They can check the mandal-wise lists on the official RSSB website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The roll-number-wise list includes details of the division where candidates must appear for eligibility checks and document verification, which is the final stage of the selection process. The dates and venue details for the respective divisions have been notified separately on the official websites education.rajasthan.gov.in/secondary and rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How To Download RSSB Grade 4 DV Schedule?

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Head over to the "News section" from the homepage.

Then, click on the respective mandal-wise document verification schedule.

Check your venue and timing details and ensure to report for verifying your details.

The verification process will be done between March 11 and April 20, 2026 for some divisions. Candidates are advised to download the official notification for complete details.