RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key Released, Download Here

RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the grade 4 or fourth Class Employee examination answer key for both morning and evening shift. Candidates who appeared for the examination between September 19 and September 21, 2025 can check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result was declared on January 17, 2026.

The exam took place at 1,300 centers to fill 53,479 positions over a span of three days, ensuring the exams were conducted smoothly.

RSSB Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Answer Key" under "Candidate Corner" section.

Then, click on "Fourth Class Employee Answer Key".

There are six answer keys as per morning and evening shifts.

The answer keys will be automatically downloaded.

Answer Key Download Link - "RSSB Grade 4 Exam Answer Key Download Link"

The Grade IV examination is held for recruiting candidates to several clerical and ministerial positions in the state government departments.

The Class IV is one of the biggest examination in India, witnessing 24.71 lakh registrations this year. It was conducted in two shifts for three days for the smooth conduct of exams.