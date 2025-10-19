RSSB Grade 4 2025 Answer Key Released For All Exams, Download Directly Here

RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Grade 4/fourth class employee answer key for the examination conducted from September 19 to September 21, 2025. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or through the direct link provided here. The fourth class employee exam is among the largest in India, with 24.71 lakh candidates registered this year. It took place at 1,300 centers to fill 53,479 positions over a span of three days, ensuring the exams were conducted smoothly.

Download Here - "RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key"

RSSB Grade 4 Answer Key: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Answer Keys" under the "Candidate Corner" section.

Then, click on "Fourth Class Employee- Primary Answer Key".

The answer keys for six different examinations will be automatically downloaded.

Save the answer key for future references.

Rajasthan RSSB Grade 4 Result Date

The board has not announced any date for result declaration, but students can expect it to be released in the last week of October.

The Grade IV examination is conducted for recruiting candidates to several clerical and ministerial positions in the state government departments.