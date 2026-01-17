Rajasthan RSSB Grade 4 Exam 2025: Result Out, Download Merit List, All Result Sheets Here

RSSB Fourth Class Employee Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Grade /Class 4 result for recruitment of 53,479 vacancies. Candidates can check and download the merit lists on the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or through direct link here. The exams were conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025 across 1,300 centres.

RSSB Grade 4 Result Download Link - "Merit Wise Result Download Link Along With Cut-off"

Result List 1 - "Result 1 List Download Link For Roll No. 1110101 to 1736000"

Result List 2- "Result List 2 Download Link For Roll No. 1736001 to 2359600"

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result Download Link- "Result List 3 For Roll No. 2359601 to 2974100 Download Link"

RSSB Fourth Class Employee Result- "Result List 4 Download Link For Roll No. 2974101 to 3581160"

RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results".

Then, click on "Merit-wise result download link for fourth class employee".

Download your respective result list according to your roll number.

The merit list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

The Grade IV examination is conducted for recruiting candidates to several clerical and ministerial positions in the state government departments.

The Class IV is one of the biggest examination in India, witnessing 24.71 lakh registrations this year, was conducted in two shifts for three days for the smooth conduct of exams.