Rajasthan RSSB Grade 4 Exam 2025: Result To Be Out Today, Download Link Here

Rajastnan RSSB 4th Grade Result: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the Grade /Class 4 result for recruitment of 53,479 vacancies today, January 15, 2026. The exams were held from September 19 to September 21 across 1,300 centres. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or through direct link here.

The official website is showing an error. Candidates can expect the issue to be resolved soon and begin downloading their scorecards and merit list.

RSSB Class IV Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results".

Then, click on "4th Grade/Class 4 result".

The merit list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

Download Link - "RSSB Grade 4 Result 2025"

The Grade IV examination is conducted for recruiting candidates to several clerical and ministerial positions in the state government departments.

The Class IV is one of the biggest examination in India, witnessing 24.71 lakh registrations this year, was conducted in two shifts for three days for the smooth conduct of exams.