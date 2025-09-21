Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Download Here

Rajasthan Class IV Exam Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the Grade/ Class 4 result for the examination conducted from September 19 to September 21 soon. The examination was held across 1,300 centres to fill 53,479 vacancies. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is one of the biggest examination in India, witnessing 24.71 lakh registrations this year, was conducted in two shifts for three days for the smooth conduct of exams.

How To Download Rajasthan Class IV Exam 2025?

Visit the official website of the board -rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section.

Then, click on Rajasthan Grade IV Exam 2025 Result.

Enter the login credentials required.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The board has not specified the date for result declaration, but candidates can expect the result to be released in the month of October, 2025.

The Grade IV examination is conducted for recruiting candidates to several clerical and ministerial positions in the state government departments.