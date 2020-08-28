What Sushant Rajput's Family Lawyer Said After Rhea Chakraborty Interview

Rhea Chakraborthy spoke about being investigated by multiple agencies and allegations of drug use.

People in conflict with law should be "barred from media publicity", the lawyer representing the family of Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted today after actor Rhea Chakraborty's interviews to TV channels.

"I strongly believe that people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity. It spoils their reputation if they are innocent and gives them undue visibility if they are guilty," tweeted lawyer Vikas Singh, without naming the 28-year-old actor accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of a role in his death.

Vikas Singh is representing Sushant Singh's father KK Singh in his legal battle against Ms Chakraborty over the Bollywood star's death in June.

In an interview to NDTV, Rhea Chakraborthy spoke about being investigated by multiple agencies and allegations of drug use. She claimed Sushant Singh Rajput was battling depression and also used marijuana.

"The only part of his life I tried to control was to curb his drug use," she said.

Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a year, also accused his family of not being around him when he was fighting depression.

"It is extremely hurtful that someone going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son, is there no humanity? I looked after his son. At least have the humanity, respect his love for me, even if you don't like me as his girlfriend."

Sushant Singh Rajput, a rising star in Hindi films, was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The actor's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of living off him and mentally harassing him. Sushant Singh Rajput's father has even accused her of "poisoning" his son after the drug allegations surfaced.

The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau has investigating various aspects of the case.