'Guts To Come On Media And...': Sushant's Sister Rebuts Rhea Chakraborty

Shweta Kirti accused Rhea Chakroborty of using the media to tarnish the image of her brother. (File)

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister today rebutted his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after the actor, in an interview to NDTV, accused his family of not being around him when he was fighting depression. "Family was always there standing rock solid for him," Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted in a series of angry tweets using hashtags like #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and #ArrestRheaNow.

Ms Kirti accused Rhea Chakraborty of using the media to tarnish the image of her brother and accusing him of drug use to save herself. She also reiterated her allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was "drugged, confined and isolated" by Ms Chakraborty, who, she claimed, even forced Mr Rajput to cut short his visit to Chandigarh where he had gone to meet his family.

"Jan(uary) was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!!, she tweeted using #ArrestRheaNow.

Ms Kirti claimed that she had immediately left for India from the US (where she is based) on hearing news about Mr Rajput's health but could not meet him as he had left Chandigarh due to "pestering calls" from Ms Chakraborty.

"The worst part was I didn't even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him," she tweeted using #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus.

You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput - shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

"I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!!," she added.

Rhea Chakraborty is at the centre of investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Thursday, the actor told NDTV that the "only part of his life she tried to control" was to curb his drug use.

Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that she had told the actor's family about his depression and yet they left him.

"It is extremely hurtful that someone going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son, is there no humanity? I looked after his son. At least have the humanity, respect his love for me, even if you don't like me as his girlfriend."

The "witch-hunt", she said in an exclusive interview to NDTV, was destroying a "simple, innocent, middle-class family."

Rhea Chakraborty, who dated the actor in his last few months, has been accused by his family of living off him, mentally harassing him and driving him to his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused her of "poisoning" his son.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in, over allegations of drug dealing. A minister talked about the possibility of a probe by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA).