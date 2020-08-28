"Rhea Chakraborty Used Him Like Tissue Paper": Sushant Singh Father's Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer said Rhea Chakraborty gave him banned drugs.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty exploited boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput financially, drugged his coffee to control his mind and discarded him like a "used tissue paper", the lawyer representing his father has alleged.

Speaking to NDTV on Thursday, Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant Singh's father KK Singh in her legal battle against Ms Chakraborty over the young Bollywood star's death, said, "If Sushant was alive, they would not have had a problem if he spent Rs 500 crore on her. But after his death the family realised that Rhea has just used Sushant - there was no love - used him like a tissue paper."

Responding to Ms Chakraborty denying all charges made against her by the family in an interview to NDTV just minutes before, Mr Singh said, "Let us assume everything she said is true. When she realised he had mental issues, was it not obligatory on her part to inform his family?"

"Did she explain the banned drug that she was giving him in the coffee and water, the droplets, did she inform the doctors? If you are giving him some drug without his knowledge and consent just to control him, his mind in the next 30-40 minutes. Did she inform the doctor?" Mr Singh said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and had been investigating whether he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.

The Bihar Police complaint led to investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the actor's financial status and his father's complaint that crores were taken out of his account. On Thursday, amid fresh allegations linked to drugs, Sushant Singh Rajput's father accused Rhea Chakraborty of "poisoning" his son.

Rhea Chakraborty has denied Sushant Singh's father's charges and speaking to NDTV on Thursday, she said that she felt "broken" and her family was going through "unbearable mental torture" over what she called baseless allegations.

On the allegations of drugs, based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her phone, Rhea Chakraborty said Sushant Singh Rajput used marijuana and that was the only part of his life she tried to control.

"I have never taken drugs in my life and I don't know any drug dealer. It is unfortunate we have to speak about it but the Pandora's Box was opened by his family. I wanted his memory to be pristine and beautiful as he was a beautiful boy. He used to smoke marijuana. That was the only aspect of his life that I was trying to control."