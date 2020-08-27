Feel Broken, Family Going Through Unbearable Mental Torture: Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV

Rhea Chakraborty described Sushant Singh Rajput as a "beautiful boy who wanted to change the world".

Rhea Chakraborty, investigated by multiple agencies in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, said today that she felt "broken" and her family was going through "unbearable mental torture" over baseless allegations.

Reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput's father accusing her of murder, she said: "It is extremely hurtful that someone going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son, is there no humanity? I looked after his son. At least have the humanity, respect his love for me, even if you don't like me as his girlfriend."

The case, she said in an exclusive interview to NDTV, was destroying a "simple, innocent, middle class family."

She described Sushant Singh Rajput as a "beautiful boy who wanted to change the world".

"We had a relationship like the movies, a fairytale," she said.

"He had 150 dreams...one of them was to create artificial intelligence, to do something for children."

On the relationship ending on a sour note, with the actor asking her to leave, she said: "He asked me to leave in January and called me back the next day. I thought this time too, it would be the same. I thought he would call me back. But he didn't. He did not say anything about wanting me back."

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also now joined the case involving the death of the 34-year-old Bollywood star. A minister talked about the possibility of a probe by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"What are you doing to this family? We are being grilled, we are being law-abiding citizens. My mother on the verge of a mental breakdown. My father is being pushed around, mentally and physically pushed around. We have faith in the legal system... That's why we are alive or we would have committed suicide too. And all we did is love a boy."

On whether she feared arrest, she said: "I don't think I am going to be arrested tomorrow. I have done nothing to be arrested."

On allegations of drugs, based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her phone, Rhea Chakraborty said Sushant Singh Rajput used marijuana and that was the only part of his life he tried to control.

"It is unfortunate we have to speak about it but the Pandora's Box was opened by his family. I wanted his memory to be pristine and beautiful as he was a beautiful boy. He used to smoke marijuana. I was only trying to control this aspect of his life."