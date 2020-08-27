Told Sushant Rajput's Family About His Depression: Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the centre of investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, today spoke to NDTV and said that she had told the actor's family about his depression and yet they left him. Rising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The actor's father KK Singh has filed a case against Ms Chakraborty accusing her of mentally harassing him, taking his money and driving him to suicide. A First Information Report (FIR) in Patna named Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and Samuel Miranda, along with others. The CBI began its probe based on Sushant Singh Rajput's family's allegations after a Supreme Court order last week.
Here are the highlights of Rhea Chakraborty's exclusive interview:
- It is extremely hurtful for someone going through a loss this big. I loved his (KK Singh's) son, looked after him. At least have humanity. If not for me, for him.
- It is really difficult. Me and my entire family going through scrutiny. There's a mob outside my gate. What are you doing to my family? Why can't you wait for results to come? We have faith in the system. That is why we are alive, else would have committed suicide. My father served in the army for 25 years and this is what is happening to him.
- Don't think I will be arrested. I have not done anything to be arrested. My mother may need hospitalisation, she is having a mental breakdown. My dad is being harassed. What was being said irked me, hurt me. They are destroying his (Sushant Singh Rajput's) memory. At least fact check. What is happening to journalism?
- I am broken and am trying to find strength. The reason we are alive is because I am telling the truth. It is unfair and unjust. The whole nation believes things they believe based on absurd news.
- I have never spoken to a dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test. Anything I say will be misconstrued.
- Pandora's box been opened by his family. I wanted his memory to be pristine.
- Sushant smoked Marijuana and I tried my best to control him.
- My family's mental health is being destroyed.
- The allegations are completely baseless. I never took a single rupee from him. I am being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Sushant's bank statements are in public domain. We had a company where we were equal partners.
- I was not isolating Sushant from his family. He went to Chandigarh to meet his sister's family. They met him in Bandra and sat smiling in a cafe. Why did his brother-in-law message a cop asking him "whack" me? Why did you let him come back from Chandigarh if you think I was isolating him.
- I want to know what happened. I was not there in the last week. He would tell me that he would not do something like this. I asked for CBI before Bihar FIR. I have been asking for a CBI investigation, I don't know why people are saying I did not want it.
- Mumbai Police were extremely harsh, ED was harsh and so will be CBI. I want the truth to come out but not by targeting me. As much as I want to know the truth, why is no one talking about his sister Meetu who was with him that week? If he was unwell, why did she leave?
- My WhatsApp chats are out there. They were only given to agencies. My friends' numbers are being flashed on TV. That's why I decided to speak up. One sided narrative is destroying my family.
- The ED wants to know financial details. I am willing to cooperate with everyone. All I ask is for a fair trial by the media, people. You are breaking down a simple, innocent middle-class family.
- I had told Sushant's family about his depression and yet they left him.
- I still cannot believe it. He was absolutely the best guy and the most beautiful person I have ever met. He wanted to do charity. He was the greatest boyfriend ever. He looked after me. He always advised me. I was proud of him, of how much he has achieved coming from a small town. We bonded over this. Since I am also an outsider and have grown up all across India. Our relationship was like a movie, like a fairy tale. But yes, we had problems.
- Showik (Rhea's brother) and Sushant shared a lot of common interest. He was like a elder brother to Showik. If Sushant was interested about something, he would tell my brother to read about them. When Sushant wanted to launch the AI company, he was giving us assignments. We started it as equal partners. None of the projects came to life, unfortunately. There was no agenda. He had 150 dreams. One was to provide free education to children and start an AI company.
- Honestly, even in January 2020, he had asked me to leave. His explanation was he was moving to Pawna. Then he asked me to come back and I did. in June, he was planning to move to Coorg. This time as well I thought he will call me back. He messaged but did not ask me to come back. I was upset. So I blocked him. I was completely broken. He texted my brother but there was no message of wanting me back. It was rare. He would always want me back. Then his sister was there with him. I thought they will be comfortable without me. I felt may be he did not want me.
- He was in touch with family all through the Euro trip. He got in touch with his father from Italy and Vienna. I had told them in November about medications and doctors. But they left in the middle of the night. We had a troubled relation when his sister tried to grope me in the middle of the night. I wanted him to be with his family because it was a big issue.
- His sister Shweta had put up a post about mental health and her mother was suffering from it. She took it down the day the Bihar FIR was filed.
- Sushant's father messaged me once when Sushant was hospitalised. He was the one message to me. He called his father the same day. You can check his log. If your partner says stay out of something, what will you do?
- There is a call log that was leaked. It has the name AU - my friend Anaya Udas. I don't know Aaditya Thackeray. I have only seen him on TV. I am being treated worse than a terrorist.
- On NIA probe: I am shocked. Tomorrow if something happens to us because of the media pressure... I am a part of three investigations, all I have left is my spirit. That is also being crushed.
- On the day Sushant died: I heard from a common friend that a rumour is going around. If you are with him, ask him to put out a statement, I was told by the friend. Then I felt something was wrong. Then it was confirmed and I was completely shattered, broken. The love of my life has been taken away from me. The only strength I get is from the fact I am speaking the truth and that Sushant is somewhere around overlooking and giving me the strength to bring out the truth.
- On saying "Sorry Babu" on seeing Sushant's body: What would you say to someone who has lost his life? I am sorry you lost your life. I am sorry. What else do you say? It is basic human courtesy. Shweta (his sister) also put a post "I am sorry babu" but has taken down. Why is no one questioning that?