What Is Snana Purnima, The Sacred Bath Ritual Before Jagannath Rath Yatra

Snana Purnima is the ceremonial bathing of the deities Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. This event, held on the full moon day of the Jyestha month, is an important precursor to the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra.

The rituals

On Snana Purnima, the deities are brought out from the sanctum sanctorum to the Snana Mandap, an elevated platform facing the main street, in a grand procession called ‘Pahandi'.



After the ‘Mangal Arati', the deities are prepared for the ritualistic bath. They are adorned with ‘Senapatta', a special body armour made from ‘Baula' wood, by the Daitapatis (special priests who are descendants of the original tribal worshippers) who take charge of the regular priests the previous night.

The sacred bath

Following this, the Suaras and Mahasuaras, who are temple servants, go in a ceremonial procession to fetch water from the Suna Kua (Golden Well) in the temple premises. They use copper and gold vessels and even cover their mouths with cloth to prevent any contamination.



The Palla pandas, a class of Brahmin priests, purify the water using turmeric (Haridra), whole rice (Java), benachera, sandalwood (Chandan), aguru, flower perfumes, and medicinal herbs.



During the morning hours of the Purnima tithi, the Suaras carry these vessels in a single-line procession to the Snana Vedi, the bathing platform.



Before the bathing ceremony, the deities are covered in silken cloth and smeared with red vermillion powder. They are then taken in procession to a specially decorated and purified platform.



The deities are then bathed with 108 pitchers of this water in a ritual known as ‘Jalabhisheka'.



The deities are dressed in Hathi Vesha (elephant attire) after the bath. Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra are dressed like elephants, while Devi Subhadra wears a lotus flower dress. This tradition is linked to a legend where Lord Jagannath appeared in an elephant form to please a devotee of Lord Ganesha.



Following this, Puri King Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb or his representative performs the ‘Chhera Pahanra', a ceremonial sweep, after which devotees are allowed a public darshan of the deities.



Significance of Snana Purnima



Snana Purnima precedes the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra. Devotees believe that witnessing the deities on this auspicious day cleanses them of sins. This sacred bath ritual is an essential part of the deities' annual cycle and symbolises purification and renewal, leading up to the grand Rath Yatra festival.



Following Snana Purnima, the deities are kept away from public view for fifteen days in a special room called the Ratan Vedi. This period, known as ‘Anabasara Kala', involves no public worship. On the sixteenth day, the deities reappear for public viewing in an event called Netrotsava or Naba Yauvanotsava.