What Government Said On Donald Trump's 'Not Treated Well By India' Remark

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on trade relations with India were in context of balance of trade and there have been efforts to address the concerns.

Ahead of his India visit on February 24-25, Donald Trump said that India has not treated his country "very well" on the trade front and indicated that a "very big" bilateral deal with New Delhi may not be signed before the American presidential election in November.

Asked about the US President's comments, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it is important to understand the context in which the remarks were made.

The context was balance of trade and efforts have been made to address concerns, he said.

India is eagerly awaiting President Trump's visit and it will strengthen the bilateral global strategic ties, he added.

The foreign ministry further said that around five MoUs were under discussion.