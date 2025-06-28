"What An Achievement": Gautam Adani Praises India's No. 1 Praggnanandhaa

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday lauded grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who became India's top-ranked chess player in the live ratings after winning the UzChess Cup Masters 2025 a day earlier.

The victory took Praggnanandhaa's live rating to 2778.3, making him World No. 4 - up three places - as he achieved his highest career ranking.

"Congratulations @rpraggnachess! Proud of you! Winning #UzChess, becoming India's No.1 and World No.4 and you are still just 19! What an achievement! India's youth is indeed our greatest strength," the business tycoon posted on X.

Nineteen-year-old Praggnanandhaa leapfrogged world champion D Gukesh (2776.6) and Arjun Erigaisi (2775.7), who was India's top-ranked player until Thursday but has now slipped to world No.6.

Magnus Carlsen (2839.2) remains No.1, followed by Hikaru Nakamura (2807.0) and Fabiano Caruana (2784.2).

This was Praggnanandhaa's third title of the year, after wins at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament and the Grand Chess Tour Superbet Classic in Romania. He was also runner-up at the Stepan Avagyan Memorial earlier this month.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand congratulated Praggnanandhaa on social media, posting: "Congrats to @rpraggnachess for winning the Uzbekistan Chess Cup." "Third major classical victory this year. Of all his wins this year, this one seemed the least likely with just two rounds to go."

He continued: "However, he defeated Arjun Erigaisi and today in the crucial match defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov to tie for first place.

"In an impressive demonstration of character he won his third tiebreak of the year as well. He is deservedly the new number four in the chess world and the highest rated player in India," he concluded.

