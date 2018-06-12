West Bengal Girl Commits Suicide After Argument With Boyfriend The girl committed suicide after she had a fight with her boyfriend over chat and threatened that she would kill herself.

Police said they have detained the boy for allegedly abetting suicide. Kolkata: A teenaged girl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas committed suicide district early on Monday, allegedly after an altercation with her boyfriend on social media, police said.



"The body of Mousumi Mistri, a class 12 student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room in South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur on Monday morning. The body has been sent for autopsy," said an officer from Sonarpur police station said.



According to the family members, the girl committed suicide after she had a fight with her boyfriend over chat and threatened that she would kill herself.



"She went out on Sunday afternoon but came back home upset. The lights were on in her room till 1.30 a.m. We don't know when she committed suicide," said a relative.



"She had chatted with her boyfriend on social media last night where they clearly had an argument over something. She even wrote about committing suicide. Maybe the boy did not know something like this will really happen," he said.



Police said they have detained the boy for allegedly abetting suicide.



"We have recovered a snapshot from the girl's phone. Things would be clear after investigation," police added.







