60% Of Left, BJP Phase 3 Bengal Candidates Have Criminal Cases: Report

West Bengal is voting in eight phases starting March 27.

Twenty-six per cent of the 205 candidates contesting in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections this year have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the BJP had the highest share with over 60 per cent of their candidates named in criminal cases.

The West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 205 candidates who are contesting in the polls to be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

"Out of 205 candidates analysed, 53 (26 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 43 (21 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Among the major parties, 19 (61 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the BJP, eight (62 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from the CPI (M), three (43 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from the Congress, 11 (36 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the Trinamool Congress and two (11 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the SUCI(C) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said 16 (52 per cent) of 31 candidates analysed from the BJP, 5 (39 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from the CPI (M), 10 (32 per cent) out of 31 candidates analysed from the Trinamool Congress and 2 (11 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from the SUCI(C) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

According to the report, nine candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Three candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves and 16 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder against themselves, it said.

Only 13 (6 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the third phase of the assembly polls.

Eight (26 per cent) out of 31 constituencies are "red alert" constituencies, the report said, meaning where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

According to the report, 102 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 98 (48 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Two candidates are diploma holders, two candidates are illiterate and one candidate is "just literate".

The report said 67 (33 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 101 (49 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

There are 37 (18 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years.

(With inputs from PTI)