She Keeps Losing: Amit Shah After Mamata Banerjee Threatens Case Against Him

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will win the West Bengal Assembly polls and asserted he can clearly see that the Mamata Banerjee government will not get re-elected.

"Every party says its own thing, Rahul Gandhi is doing the same, but I can see clearly that Mamata Banerjee is not getting elected this time," Shah said in an exclusive conversation with ANI during his roadshow in Tollygunge.

He was asked about the remarks of a Congress leader during his election rallies in the state.

The minister also took potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement that she would file a "legal case" against him over "violent remarks" and said the Trinamool Congress leader keeps losing in court.

"Mamata Banerjee keeps talking. She keeps losing in court. She'll continue to do so. We're among the public, and the people of Bengal will have to decide on the 29th," he said.

"What does Mamata Banerjee want to say? Should goons be respected? She has a plan to respect those who trouble the public," he added.

'Unacceptable'

"We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments," Banerjee had said.

"What kind of language is the Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down after the elections is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal," she added.

Shah, who addressed public rallies in the Uttarpara and Hingalganj Assembly constituencies on Friday, had warned goons against stepping out of their homes on April 29, the second phase of polling in West Bengal."

"Earlier, the goons of Didi did not allow voters to vote. But in the first phase of the ongoing polls, people have voted in large numbers, and the BJP is going to get 110 seats out of 152 in this phase," he said.

"I want to warn the goons not to step out of their homes on April 29; if they do, then we will straighten them up by hanging them upside down after May 5. The Election Commission has made good security arrangements through the Central Armed Police Forces," he added.