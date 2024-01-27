Mamata Banerjee's 7-Day Ultimatum To Centre Over Pending Funds

Mamata Banerjee said that Trinamool will initiate a massive protest if Centre does not clear the funds.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear all dues failing which the party would launch a massive protest.

Ms Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.

Ms Banerjee said, "If the central government does not clear the funds, then we (TMC) will initiate a massive protest." According to West Bengal government's figures, the Centre owes the state Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojna, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 175 crore for mid Day Meals, as well as money under other schemes.

Ms Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, and discussed the issue of pending central funds.

After the meeting, she said PM Modi proposed that officials from state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues.

Earlier this week, a team of state government officers visited New Delhi and met their central counterparts.

According to officials, they submitted a detailed report on alleged irregularities in the 100 days' work scheme and the measures taken to address them.

The delegation also met Union ministry of rural development secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh.

In November, TMC MLAs led by the party chief had staged a protest within the state assembly premises against the alleged delay in the release of central funds by the Modi government.

Earlier, the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, led a protest dharna at Rajghat in New Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, demanding the release of funds by the Centre.

In a jibe at the Trinamool Congress supremo, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said Ms Banerjee has threatened to launch an agitation after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's threats to wage a sustained movement against the Centre on the same issue turned out to be a non-starter.

"Bhaipo (nephew) has stopped giving calls for a movement on the same issue after finding no support among people. Now pishi (aunt) has decided to prop up the same issue which has already been rejected by the public," Mr Sinha, a former state unit president of the party, told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)