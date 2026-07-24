West Bengal Cabinet Approves Eggs For Women And Children In Anganwadi Centres

The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday approved increasing the allocation of funds by Rs two per plate for providing eggs in breakfast and hot food for women and children in the Anganwadi centres.

It approved implementing the 'Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Bima Yojana' for the state's residents who are not covered under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, according to an official release.

The Cabinet also approved setting up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) station in the state and gave nod to handing over of land to the BSF for fencing and setting up outposts in the India-Bangladesh border in Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, Malda and Murshidabad districts.

The official release said the Cabinet has approved a proposal to raise allocation by Rs two per plate for buying eggs for breakfast and providing hot cooked food to women and children in the Anganwadi centres.

There was a hue and cry among certain sections recently following Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's proposal to hand over the mid-day meal scheme for school children to ISKCON, claiming the religious organisation would serve vegetarian food, depriving the children of eggs in their meal.

The Cabinet also approved the purchase of land from owners for the construction of an iron bridge by the BSF over the Panga river in Jalpaiguri district and handing over land to Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, the note said.

It also consented to the West Bengal Panchayat (second amendment) Bill, 2026, to change the procedural directives.

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