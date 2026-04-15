"No One Can Stop Babri Masjid In Bengal": Humayun Kabir To NDTV

Controversial MLA and Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, making headlines again over a sting video in which he purportedly says he had struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal with the BJP to defeat the Trinamool Congress, has said the Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal will be completed in two years and no one can stop it.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Managing Editor Manoranjan Bharati on Wednesday, Kabir also spoke about the split with the AIMIM and Asaduddin Owaisi after the video came to light and predicted that Bengal will see a hung Assembly after the results are declared on May 4.

Asked why he was building the Babri mosque in West Bengal and not in Uttar Pradesh, Kabir said no one could stop the demolition in Ayodhya in 1992, but 37% of Bengal's population consists of Muslims. The figure, he said, is over 70% in Murshidabad district, where the replica will be located in Beldanga. "This is about supporting our religion, our Quran," he said.

On several parties competing for Muslim votes, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder said everyone has the right to do so, but asked why they are not trying to beat the BJP by trying to get Hindus to vote for them.

"There are 294 seats in Bengal and Muslims play a key role in deciding the outcome in 100. What about the other 194? The Trinamool Congress is constructing so many temples and giving lakhs of rupees for Durga Puja. Why won't Hindus vote for them? I think Muslims should vote for a Muslim representative," Kabir said.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Kabir said, should figure out whether they are with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool, or against.

"Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and Gandhi have tea together and they try to fool people in Bengal," he alleged.

Owaisi Split

On the split with Owaisi, Kabir said he considers the AIMIM chief an elder brother but voters in Bengal will vote for candidates from the state.

"Owaisi has made Imran Solanki the Bengal president of the party and Advocate Adil Hasan is the observer. Both are thieves and are trying to earn money in collusion with the Trinamool. Owaisi should investigate this," he said.

Amit Shah Remarks

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the BJP will never align with someone like Kabir, the AJUP chief said he doesn't want a tie-up with the national party either.

"I had joined the BJP in 2018 and contested the elections at the insistence of party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. I did not get any publicity, but still polled 2.5 lakh votes," he said.

To a question on allegations that he is helping the BJP by splitting the Muslim vote, Kabir insisted Muslims are no one's "property".

"For me, the first priority is my religion," he asserted.

Kabir also predicted that no party will get a majority and the highest number of constituencies anyone will win would be 110.

Babri Timeline

Asked when the Babri mosque will be completed, Kabir said the contractor has given him a timeline of two years.

"I will deliver on my promise. No one has the courage to stop it from being built," he said.