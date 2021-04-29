West Bengal Assembly Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Votes In Last Phase Today

Kolkata:

Mithun Chakraborty, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader voted at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia area of North Kolkata on Thursday. It's the eighth and last phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal. After voting, Mithun Chakraborty congratulated the security personnel and said that he has never voted so peacefully before.

"I had never voted so peacefully before. I must congratulate all the security personnel," Mithun Chakrabarty was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.  

Meanwhile, BJP national President JP Nadda urged people in West Bengal to follow all COVID-19 protocols and vote today. "The eighth and final phase of the West Bengal polls is underway. I appeal to people to vote for Sonar Bangla while following all COVID-19 protocols," Mr Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Voting is underway at 35 constituencies in four districts of West Bengal. As many as 283 candidates are in the fray today. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.