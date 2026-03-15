When Will Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Vote? See Full Schedule

The Election Commission today announced dates for Assembly polls in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In a significant departure from previous elections, West Bengal will now vote in just two phases on April 23 and 29, a sharp drop from the eight-phase marathon seen in the last assembly polls.

"The number of phases has been brought down to two for everyone's convenience," the poll panel said.

Here Is The State-wise Election Schedule

West Bengal

Total Assembly Seats: 294

End of Assembly Term: 7 May 2026

Polling Phases

Phase 1: April 23, 2026

Phase 2: April 29, 2026

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

Assam

Total Assembly Seats: 126

End of Assembly Term: 20 May 2026

Polling

Single Phase: April 9, 2026

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

Kerala

Total Assembly Seats: 140

End of Assembly Term: 23 May 2026

Polling

Single Phase: April 9, 2026

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

Tamil Nadu

Total Assembly Seats: 234

End of Assembly Term: 10 May 2026

Polling

Single Phase: April 23, 2026

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

Puducherry (Union Territory)

Total Assembly Seats: 30

End of Assembly Term: 15 June 2026

Polling

Single Phase: April 9, 2026

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

How Bengal Numbers Stack Up

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress won 215 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP finished a distant second, winning 77 seats. While the Trinamool marginally improved on its 2016 tally, the BJP had made a huge jump from winning three seats in 2016 to becoming the main opposition in 2021.

The CPM, which ruled Bengal for three decades, failed to win a single seat. The Congress, which was in alliance with the Left, also drew a blank.

Security has also been a major factor in determining the polling schedule, particularly in West Bengal, which has historically seen intense political battle. Sources say that around 480 battalions of central security forces have already been sent to the state in preparation for the elections. The presence of central forces is aimed at ensuring peaceful voting and maintaining law and order during the election period.