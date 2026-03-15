When Will Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Vote? See Full Schedule

The Election Commission today announced dates for Assembly polls in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
In a significant departure from previous elections, West Bengal will now vote in just two phases on April 23 and 29, a sharp drop from the eight-phase marathon seen in the last assembly polls.
"The number of phases has been brought down to two for everyone's convenience," the poll panel said.
Here Is The State-wise Election Schedule
West Bengal
Total Assembly Seats: 294
End of Assembly Term: 7 May 2026
Polling Phases
Phase 1: April 23, 2026
Phase 2: April 29, 2026
Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026
Assam
Total Assembly Seats: 126
End of Assembly Term: 20 May 2026
Polling
Single Phase: April 9, 2026
Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026
Kerala
Total Assembly Seats: 140
End of Assembly Term: 23 May 2026
Polling
Single Phase: April 9, 2026
Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026
Tamil Nadu
Total Assembly Seats: 234
End of Assembly Term: 10 May 2026
Polling
Single Phase: April 23, 2026
Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026
Puducherry (Union Territory)
Total Assembly Seats: 30
End of Assembly Term: 15 June 2026
Polling
Single Phase: April 9, 2026
Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026
How Bengal Numbers Stack Up
In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress won 215 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP finished a distant second, winning 77 seats. While the Trinamool marginally improved on its 2016 tally, the BJP had made a huge jump from winning three seats in 2016 to becoming the main opposition in 2021.
The CPM, which ruled Bengal for three decades, failed to win a single seat. The Congress, which was in alliance with the Left, also drew a blank.
Security has also been a major factor in determining the polling schedule, particularly in West Bengal, which has historically seen intense political battle. Sources say that around 480 battalions of central security forces have already been sent to the state in preparation for the elections. The presence of central forces is aimed at ensuring peaceful voting and maintaining law and order during the election period.
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