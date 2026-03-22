Mamata Banerjee Holds Election Strategy Meeting With Trinamool Workers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee set a sharp political tone in the chief minister's first strategy meeting with party workers.

The two leaders focused on mobilising party workers, welfare outreach, and criticism of the central government as the Trinamool faces the BJP's top leader in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari.

Abhishek Banerjee, who's also the chief minister's nephew, asked party workers to intensify door-to-door campaigns. At the meeting held in Bhabanipur constituency, he asked party workers to take the Trinamool's "report card" of governance directly to the people.

He pointed at welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi, and cautioned party workers against complacency, setting a target of winning Bhabanipur by a margin exceeding 60,000 votes and surpassing previous booth-level leads.

Abhishek Banerjee said there is a need for repeated voter outreach and asked local leaders not to rely on instructions from above, but to engage directly with constituents.

Mamata Banerjee in her address called for calm and peaceful polling. She continued with her criticism of what she alleged were administrative disruptions ahead of the election.

She asked Firhad Hakim and Subrata Bakshi to focus on Bhabanipur extensively.

The chief minister said the party will aim at Delhi next after winning this assembly election. The Trinamool will give legal help to people whose names are missing from the special intensive revision (SIR) supplementary list, she said.