Trinamool "Suspended Me Because I Spoke Truth": Party Spokesperson Riju Dutta

Suspended Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on his party, alleging that corruption had been institutionalised.

A day after being suspended for six years for alleged breach of party discipline, Dutta questioned why people in West Bengal now felt "free to express themselves without fear" following the BJP's electoral victory.

"Why have things come to such a stage? Why are people celebrating? We did not introspect," he told reporters.

The suspended leader alleged that money was demanded for almost every civic-related work.

"From installing commodes in homes to getting building plans approved, money had to be paid everywhere. There was hardly any work for which people did not have to pay the TMC," Dutta alleged.

He also referred to the school jobs scam and said the allegations of "job theft" should have been given serious attention.

"If someone says jobs were not stolen, that would be a grave sin," he said, adding that whenever he tried to raise such issues within the party forum, he was ignored.

Earlier, in a video message after the BJP's victory in the state, Dutta had thanked BJP leaders for what he described as their "courtesy" and "protection".

"The BJP's central and Bengal leadership openly told me to continue doing politics fearlessly according to my ideology and beliefs and assured me that my family would not be harmed," he had said.

He also mentioned BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari for extending support and claimed that many Trinamool Congress leaders were keen to join the saffron party.

Dutta also apologised for his past personal attacks on BJP leaders during political campaigns.

Reacting to his suspension, Dutta said he had devoted 13 years to the party and risen through "hard work and performance".

"I am not a nepo kid. Yet my beloved party suspended me because I spoke the truth," he said in a social media post.

He further claimed that the party's disciplinary committee accused him of not appearing before it despite his having submitted a written reply at the party headquarters within the stipulated time.

"Perhaps the suspension notice had been typed even before my reply notice was read," Dutta said.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday suspended three of its spokespersons, including Dutta, for six years over alleged anti-party remarks made following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to a statement, spokespersons Kohinoor Majumdar, Riju Dutta and Kartik Ghosh were suspended for allegedly violating party discipline.

Dutta drew attention after praising the BJP government's measures to curb post-poll violence in a social media post. The notices were issued by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, who is a member of the party's disciplinary committee.

Besides the three suspended leaders, notices had also been served on Krishnendu Chowdhury and Papiya Ghosh.

The party had sought explanations within 24 hours, asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for "breach of party discipline".

According to party leaders, some spokespersons had publicly questioned the leadership's functioning and campaign strategy after the electoral defeat.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said the party would respond to Dutta's allegations "at the appropriate time" and questioned why he raised the issues only after the election results.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)