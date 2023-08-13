Weather Office Predicts Light Rainfall In Delhi on Independence Day

The maximum temperature is expected to be in the 34 degrees Celsius range.

Delhi is likely to receive very light rain or thundershowers on Monday as well as Tuesday, when India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humid weather prevailed through the day with the humidity levels oscillating between 57 and 74 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. It has also forecast very light rain or thundershowers in one or two places.

For Tuesday, the Met Office has predicted very light rain or thundershowers towards the evening with the minimum temperature expected to hover in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be in the 34 degrees Celsius range.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)