Weather Office Predicts Cloudy Skies And Possible Rain For Delhi On Friday

The IMD attributes this change to a western disturbance.

Light rains and thunderstorm on Thursday abated the heatwaves in the national capital, according to India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature was settled at 40 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature recorded at 29.6 degree Celsius, two notches above season's average, the IMD said.

"Heatwave conditions have abated from Delhi on Thursday under the influence of the current western disturbance and lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 40 and 29 degree Celsius respectively, it said.

Humidity oscillated between 67 per cent and 46 per cent.

Swathes of northern India, including the national capital, have been in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

During the past three days, the bodies of 50 people evidently belonging to the underprivileged backgrounds were recovered around Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 9 am was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 161, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".