India's Creator Economy To Drive Over $1 Trillion In Consumer Spending By 2030: Report

India's rapidly growing creator landscape is poised to drive over USD 1 trillion annually by 2030, which currently influences an estimated USD 350 billion in consumer expenditure each year, according to a new report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled "From Content to Commerce: Mapping India's Creator Economy."

The report by BCG is set to be officially unveiled at the ongoing WAVES 2025 mega-event in Mumbai on May 3rd,2025.

India boasts a substantial base of 2 to 2.5 million active digital creators, defined as individuals with over 1,000 followers. Despite this impressive scale, the report points out that only a small fraction, between 8 per cent and 10 per cent, of these creators are currently monetising their content effectively, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

The direct revenues generated by the creator ecosystem are estimated at USD 20-25 billion and are anticipated to surge to USD 100-125 billion by the end of the decade.

The upcoming BCG report also reveals several important trends and key insights, such as the fact that creators are already shaping over 30 per cent of consumer decisions, translating to USD 350-400 billion in current spending.

The report noted that the creator ecosystem is no longer limited to Gen Z and major metropolitan areas, increasingly engaging diverse age groups and consumers in smaller cities and towns.

Short-form video remains the most popular content format, with comedy, films, daily soaps, and fashion emerging as the most consumed genres. At the same time, India's creator economy sees diversifying revenue, prompting a 1.5 to 3 times increase in the coming years, signalling a fundamental shift in marketing and commerce strategies driven by the digital creator ecosystem.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network.

From film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting, the event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies. The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run from May 1 to May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)