"Watershed Moment": PM Modi After Waqf Bill Clears Parliament

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by Parliament marks a "watershed moment" in the country's collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

The Prime Minister, who is visiting Thailand and Sri Lanka, said the new legislation will particularly help "those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity".

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

The Prime Minister thanked members of Parliament who voiced their perspectives and contributed to strengthening the legislation. "A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed," he said.

Gratitude to all Members of Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

"For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights," he said on X.

For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

"We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India," the Prime Minister added.

We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which drew strong protest from the Opposition and key Muslim organisations, cleared the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent before it becomes an Act.

The government insists that the legislation would make the functioning of Waqf bodies more efficient and transparent. The Opposition, however, has said this was an attack on the rights of minorities and accused the government of eyeing Waqf properties.