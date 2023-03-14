Watch: Twin Tests Of India-Made 'Very Short Range Air Defence System'

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets.

#WATCH | Flight test of DRDO-developed 'Very Short Range Air Defence System' conducted off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/mtnDoMaw2O — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

It said the targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.

Complimenting DRDO and industry partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the missile equipped with novel technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

VSHORADS is a man portable air defence system (MANPAD) meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.

It has been designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

"The DRDO conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the integrated test range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on March 14," the ministry said.

"The flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man portable launcher against high speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft," it said in a statement.

"The missile incorporates many novel technologies including Dual-band IIR Seeker, miniaturised reaction control system and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual thrust solid motor," the ministry said.

DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the consecutive successful flight tests of the missile.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)