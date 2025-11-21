Watch: Korean Lawmaker Sings Vande Mataram At WAVES Film Bazaar Opening

The 19th edition of the WAVES Film Bazaar opened with an unexpected moment on Thursday when South Korean lawmaker Jaewon Kim sang Vande Mataram during the inaugural ceremony, drawing a standing ovation from delegates and filmmakers gathered for the event.

Kim, a Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and a Guest of Honour at the ceremony, praised the organisers for their "commitment and consistency since the first edition." Expressing hope for deeper India-Korea ties in the creative sector, she said the Film Bazaar reflects "a wonderful commitment to collaboration."

Her rendition of India's national song came as the country marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, adding symbolic weight to the opening day.

A proud moment for #India as Ms Jaewon Kim, Member of National Assembly, Republic of Korea, sings Vande Maataram at the inauguration of #WAVESFilmBazaar on day 1 of the 56th International Film Festival of India. This reflects the global stature of India, led by our Hon'ble Prime... pic.twitter.com/5QERMrd0wu — Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) November 20, 2025

The event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who was joined by Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju, actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anupam Kher, festival director Shekhar Kapur, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Sanjay Jaju described WAVES Film Bazaar as a "complete ecosystem" for the film industry, combining screenings, masterclasses and technology showcases. He also emphasised how the new identity of WAVES aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of "converting art into commerce."

Meanwhile, L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, while inaugurating the Bazaar, spoke about the Prime Minister's vision for India to emerge as a global hub of film production. Calling it a "bridge between creators and producers," he praised the platform for empowering young voices and new storytellers, noting the participation of 124 new creators in the bazaar this year and reaffirming its role in taking Indian culture and content to the world.

The WAVES Film Bazaar, held annually alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has become a major platform for global filmmakers, producers, sales agents and festival programmers. This year's edition features more than 300 film projects and delegations from over seven countries, as per press statement.

Organisers said they expect more than 40,000 visitors over the next five days at the event hosted at the Marriott Resort in Panjim. Established in 2007, the Film Bazaar has grown into South Asia's key film market, offering a space for creative discovery, co-production opportunities and industry networking.

According to MEA, India-Republic of Korea (ROK) established diplomatic relations on 10 December 1973. Consular relations were established in 1962. Both countries formed a "Strategic Partnership" in year 2010, which was elevated to "Special Strategic Partnership" in year 2015 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seoul. Both countries commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

