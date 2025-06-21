Watch: President Droupadi Murmu Joins Yoga Day Celebrations In Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu took part in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday, along with Governor Gurmeet Singh.

The program organised at Police Lines, Dehradun is part of the nationwide celebration of Yoga on International Yoga Day with the theme 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health.' The 11th annual Yoga day celebrations have seen wide participation from states across the country.

Visuals from Police lines showed President Murmu doing asanas with the governor and other officials. The President is in Uttarakhand as part of a three-day visit to the state which will be concluding today.

#WATCH | Dehradun , Uttarakhand | President Droupadi Murmu joins others to perform Yoga on #InternationalYogaDay2025. pic.twitter.com/hdNVDe3xC2 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

During her visit, on June 20 President Murmu graced the opening of Rashtrapati Niketan for public viewing and also visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities where she witnessed an exhibition and Model School Science Lab and interact with the students. On the same day she also released a postage stamp on Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the completion of its 125 years.

Earlier today, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nationwide Yoga day celebrations from Vishakapatnam, he urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh.

Calling for a global mass movement through yoga, PM Modi said, "Come, let us all together make Yoga a mass movement. A movement that takes the world towards peace, health and harmony. Where every person starts the day with yoga and finds balance in life. Where every society is connected to yoga and free from stress. Where yoga becomes the medium to bind humanity together. And where Yoga For One Earth, One Health becomes a global resolution."

Multiple other leaders, including Chief Ministers of various states, multiple Union Ministers also participated in the Yoga day programs across the country.

