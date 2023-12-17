Watch: PM Modi Stops His Convoy To Let Ambulance Pass In Varanasi

This is not the first time that PM Modi stopped his convoy for an ambulance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy today stopped briefly to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. The convoy, with security personnel holding on to the prime minister's vehicle, stopped on the side of a barricaded road while the ambulance sped away by its side, showed a video.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi.



On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch…

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi - his parliamentary constituency - where he will launch 37 projects worth Rs 19,000 crore for development of the region. He will also launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and flag off a new train between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister, who has been vocal against VIP culture, stopped his convoy for an ambulance. Similar incidents were reported last year in Ahmedabad and Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

At an event in 2019, PM Modi had stopped his speech midway and asked for an ambulance after a cameraman covering it had fainted.