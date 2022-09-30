Watch: PM Modi Stops His Convoy, Gives Way To An Ambulance In Gujarat

PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after a rally in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy today paused briefly to make way for an ambulance when he was travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

A video shared by the Gujarat BJP's media cell shows two SUVs in the Prime Minister's convoy moving aside on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Road to let the ambulance pass. Once it does, they go back to the centre of the road.

PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after a rally in Ahmedabad.

"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi flagged off the high-speed Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.