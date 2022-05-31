Watch: PM Stops Car To Accept Portrait Of His Mother In Shimla

The girl told PM Modi that she finished the portrait in one day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his cavalcade during a roadshow in Shimla to accept a painting of his mother made by a girl.

The road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla was jam-packed with onlookers waiting to catch a glimpse of PM Modi. Among the crowd gathered, a girl named Anu stood holding a portrait of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

On spotting the portrait, PM Modi stopped his car, got out of it before approaching the girl.

"What is your name? Where do you live? How many days did you take to make this painting?" PM Modi asked the girl.

The girl told the Prime Minister that she belonged to Shimla and she finished the portrait in one day. The girl added that she had made a portrait of the PM himself which has been sent to him through the Deputy Commissioner's office.

PM Modi's landed in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. The Prime Minister released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

During the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', PM Modi sought the opinions of public representatives from across the country on the various welfare schemes by the government.