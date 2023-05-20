Watch: PM Modi, Joe Biden's Camaraderie During G7 Summit In Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted each other warmly and shared a hug as they met in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday.

The meeting between the two leaders comes ahead of the third in-person summit of leaders of the Quad summit later today. PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.

The meeting with Biden today comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's official State visit to the US from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Biden at the White House.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL - ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier today PM Modi was welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as he arrived for the Working Session 6 of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

PM Modi who arrived in Japan a day ago reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier today.

The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.

The two leaders discussed ways to synergise efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South.

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tokyo, notably, this is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022.

The Ukrainian president is attending the summit on an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Zelenskyy several times.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21. He is expected to speak on global challenges, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

Earlier on Saturday US President Biden along with G7 leaders on Saturday toured a 1,400-year-old shrine in Hiroshima, Japan, the White House said.