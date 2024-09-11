Watch: PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha At Chief Justice's Home

PM Modi performed aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol with DY Chandrachud and his wife.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's home to take part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In a video, the chief justice and his wife are seen welcoming PM Modi to their residence.

PM Modi, donning a traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol with DY Chandrachud and his wife.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi attended the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VqHsuobqh6 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

PM Modi also shared a glimpse of the celebration in a post on social media platform X, formerly twitter, captioned, "Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health."

Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji.



May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health. pic.twitter.com/dfWlR7elky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

The grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kicked off in full swing across India on Saturday. The ten-day long festival will last till September 17 when devotees will bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idols.

While Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated across India, it is one of the biggest festivals of Maharashtra. Today, on the fifth day of the festival, over 2,500 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai, said officials, according to news agency PTI.

