Watch: PM Modi Flies Surveillance Drone In Delhi During Drone Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flew a drone at the 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' in New Delhi. During the festival, PM Modi flew a drone made by Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based drone technology company.

The drone PM Modi flew is meant to be used for security and surveillance across industry sectors.

The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event with over 70 exhibitors displaying various use cases of drones. The festival was inaugurated today by PM Modi.

At the festival, PM Modi interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations.

Calling drones a game-changer in agriculture, PM Modi said that India has witnessed the adoption of technology and innovation by farmers.

"Agriculture is being revolutionised due to technology. Be it soil health cards, e-NAM or drones, they are emerging as a game-changer in the agricultural sector," PM Modi said.

"In the last eight years, we have seen improvements in technology. We have witnessed increased adoption of technology and innovation by farmers. The agriculture sector is now transforming with the help of technology. Drones will be important in also improving last-mile healthcare delivery. Even during Covid, drones helped in delivering vaccines to the remotest corners of the country," he added.

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies, and drone startups are participating in the festival.

The event will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations and a display of a Made in India drone taxi prototype.