Watch: PM Modi Attends Mass Wedding Ceremony In Gujarat, Blesses Couples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat and blessed the couples.

The event was organised at Jawahar Maidan by a foundation.

As many as 551 girls whose fathers had died tied the knot at the mega event.

On the occasion, the prime minister urged the newly-weds not to organise a separate wedding function afterwards under the pressure of relatives after reaching home and instead save that money for their children. PM Modi was on a tour of Gujarat where Assembly polls will be held in December.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valsad district.

