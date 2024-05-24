Watch: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Offer Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple

The couple offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

In the visuals captured by ANI, both Parineeti and Raghav can be seen making a simple yet powerful fashion statement as they donned white outfits.

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha along with his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra offers prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai



(Source: Siddhivinayak Temple trust) pic.twitter.com/lsKqs28WXY — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

The couple offered prayers at the temple.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently returned from London, where he was reportedly undergoing an eye surgery.

But, his prolonged absence from the country before the elections and at a time when party was grappling with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal, raised speculations.

AAP, however, maintained that Chadha is undergoing preventive eye surgery and will return to India. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Raghav Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

The party had also named Mr Chadha in the list of star campaigners for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After returning to India, the AAP MP visited Mr Kejriwal at his residence -- who is out on interim bail -- and also held multiple public meetings and campaign rallies in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix.

