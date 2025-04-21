Jacqueline Fernandez Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Elon Musk's Mother, Maye Musk

Jacqueline Fernandez spent her Easter Sunday at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. She accompanied Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk during her visit. Pictures from the visit are doing the rounds on social media. Jacqueline, dressed in a golden suit, covered her head with a dupatta. Maye Musk wore a printed yellow suit. They were seen offering prayers and receiving blessings from the priests.

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk is currently in India to launch the Hindi edition of her book - A Woman Makes A Plan.

Speaking about the visit, Jacqueliene shared, "It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who's in India for her book launch. Maye's book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn't define your dreams and goals."

This was one of Jacqueline's first public visits since her mother's death. Kim Fernandez was admitted to the ICU on March 24 following a stroke. She died on April 6. Kim, who resided in Manama, Bahrain, had previously faced a similar health crisis in 2022 and had been hospitalised in Bahrain back then as well.

Maye Musk celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai. She hosted a private party with 40-50 people in attendance.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Fateh. She has a special dance number in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. The actor will also be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5.



