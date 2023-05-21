Watch: Papua New Guinea PM Shares A Hug Then Touches PM Modi's Feet

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea from Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Sunday. Welcoming PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation, his counterpart James Marape touched his feet.

While Papua New Guinea doesn't usually give a ceremonial welcome for any leader visiting the country after sunset, an exception was made for Prime Minister Modi.

After the two embraced each other, PM Marape reached for PM Modi's feet. The two shared another hug before walking towards the other dignitaries who had come to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi arrived here from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Narendra Modi and James Marape will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with James Marape and meet Bob Dadae, the Governor General of Papua New Guinea.

"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)," Mr Modi had said earlier. The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries and was launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

The Pacific Islands Cooperation includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.