Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Open, Know How Participants Will Be Selected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents in the upcoming edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in January 2026. The annual outreach programme focuses on reducing exam stress and encouraging students to view examinations as a celebration and an essential part of learning.

The Ministry of Education has announced the selection process for participants. This year, students of Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents from India and abroad, can take part in an online MCQ-based competition. The activity is live on the MyGov portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in from December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Every registered participant who completes the activity will receive a digital certificate from MyGov.

The 2025 edition of PPC was held at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi on February 10, featuring a new interaction format. A total of 36 students from every State and Union Territory participated, representing government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, CBSE schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools and PRERANA alumni. Winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha were also part of the event.

The programme included seven dedicated episodes covering themes such as sports, discipline, mental health, nutrition, technology, finance, creativity and positivity, with insights from noted personalities.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has seen exceptional growth over the years. The 2025 edition set a Guinness World Record with participation from students across more than 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries and parents from 149 countries. Registrations have risen sharply-from 22,000 in the first edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore in 2025.

In addition, 1.55 crore people joined Jan Andolan activities linked to PPC 2025, taking the combined participation to nearly five crore.